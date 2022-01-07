New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.85.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 54.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 16.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 26,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 28.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,378,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 533,597 shares in the last quarter. 48.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

