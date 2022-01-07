New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Short Interest Down 66.3% in December

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the November 30th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NVSA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. 27,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,519. New Vista Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in New Vista Acquisition by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 576,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 251,727 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in New Vista Acquisition by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 32,513 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 597.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 700,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 599,991 shares during the last quarter.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

