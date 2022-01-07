New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Update

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the November 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York City REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 18,107.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 22,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Get New York City REIT alerts:

NYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York City REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,582. The firm has a market cap of $140.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.41. New York City REIT has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64.

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.63). New York City REIT had a negative net margin of 93.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York City REIT will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -9.80%.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.