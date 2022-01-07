New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of TriNet Group worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 403,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,209,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $743,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $214,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.14, for a total value of $40,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,445 shares of company stock worth $7,812,264. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TNET opened at $92.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.65. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

