New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of TowneBank worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 33.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 14.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.00. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.04.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $170.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.02 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.