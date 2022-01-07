NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 403 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $144.06 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $145.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.87 and a 200 day moving average of $135.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.21.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

