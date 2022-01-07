NewSquare Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

NewSquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190,533 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,055 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,341,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,807,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,248,000 after buying an additional 1,977,874 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 225.0% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,662,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,269,000 after buying an additional 1,843,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

