Newtopia (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) shares were up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 3,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 11,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35.

About Newtopia (OTCMKTS:NEWUF)

Newtopia Inc, a health technology company, operates a habit change platform. It offers a personalized habit change platform that focuses on metabolic risk reduction by developing and implementing personalized experiences based on social, behavioral, and genetic information. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

