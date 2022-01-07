NewYorkCoin (NYC) Trading Down 43.8% This Week

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 43.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $4,066.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.00319587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000826 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

