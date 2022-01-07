NEXE Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NEXE Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXNF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,088. NEXE Innovations has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $4.66.

