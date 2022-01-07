NextDAO Reaches Market Cap of $2.55 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $206,603.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NextDAO has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00060558 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001144 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,243,897,328 coins and its circulating supply is 2,203,665,219 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

