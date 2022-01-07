NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. NextGen Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $18.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

In other news, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 37.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 144.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 45,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 258.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 71,585 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

