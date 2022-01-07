NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. NextGen Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

In related news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $56,933.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,167,000 after purchasing an additional 112,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,205,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,442,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,443,000 after buying an additional 79,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after buying an additional 50,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.62, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Earnings History and Estimates for NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

