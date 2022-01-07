NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NEX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.41.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,807,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 66,774 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 27,783 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 138,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 44,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

