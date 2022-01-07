NEXT’s (NXT) Under Review Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($118.58) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($125.99) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,250 ($124.65) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($125.99) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NEXT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,731.25 ($117.66).

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 7,692 ($103.65) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 7,214 ($97.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,484 ($114.32). The company has a market cap of £10.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,064.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,972.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 160 ($2.16) per share. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, insider Amanda James bought 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,825 ($51.54) per share, with a total value of £4,131 ($5,566.64).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.