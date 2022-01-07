NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,930 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.7% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $162.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $256.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

