Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Update

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,100 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 528,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Shares of NDGPF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.09. 979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993. Nine Dragons Paper has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile
