Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Short Interest Update

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,100 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 528,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Shares of NDGPF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.09. 979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993. Nine Dragons Paper has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.