Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Gap Down to $11.09

Shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.09, but opened at $10.80. Nobilis Health shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 794 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get Nobilis Health alerts:

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $223.68 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at $236,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter valued at $591,000. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter valued at $59,289,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter valued at $8,858,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter valued at $1,182,000.

About Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Nobilis Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nobilis Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.