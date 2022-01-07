Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in December

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRILY traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.12. 2,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Nomura Research Institute has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $45.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.96.

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.