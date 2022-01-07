Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Price Hits $12.58 on Major Exchanges

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for about $12.58 or 0.00030131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $5,353.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Non-Fungible Yearn alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00064006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Non-Fungible Yearn

Non-Fungible Yearn (CRYPTO:NFY) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,127 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Fungible Yearn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Non-Fungible Yearn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Non-Fungible Yearn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.