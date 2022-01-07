Nord/LB Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €6.50 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.43) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.67) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.20) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerzbank has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.50 ($7.38).

ETR:CBK opened at €7.60 ($8.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a twelve month high of €7.19 ($8.17). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.00.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

