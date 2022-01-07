Nord/LB Analysts Give KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) a €77.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €76.50 ($86.93).

Shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €75.10 ($85.34) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €71.55. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €63.20 ($71.82) and a fifty-two week high of €80.90 ($91.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.91.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

