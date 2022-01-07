Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will announce earnings per share of $1.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is $1.88. Nordson reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $9.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.43 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nordson by 134.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 14.7% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Nordson by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 71.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDSN opened at $240.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.19. Nordson has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

