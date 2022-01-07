Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NHYDY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 77.00 to 80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Shares of NHYDY opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.54. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

