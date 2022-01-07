Northeast Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,844 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $110.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

