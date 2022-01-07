Northeast Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $236.52 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.46.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

