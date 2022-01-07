Northeast Investment Management Sells 707 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.21 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $58.31 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

