Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

NTIC stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,639. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $141.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northern Technologies International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Northern Technologies International worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

