Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Barclays

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.20.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $125.98 on Monday. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $127.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

