Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading Up 5.2%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.46 and last traded at $22.45. 504,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 19,440,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 72,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.6% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

