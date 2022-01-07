Nottingham Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,577 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,320,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,623 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,569 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,725,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,929,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,305,000 after purchasing an additional 815,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550,558 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

