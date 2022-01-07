Nottingham Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,333 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.2% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $22,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,307,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.