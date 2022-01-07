Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $176,000 Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000.

Shares of PFN stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This is an increase from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

