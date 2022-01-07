Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases 17,756 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 577,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,756 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 1.0% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,453.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9,146.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $19.28.

