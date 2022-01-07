Nottingham Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after acquiring an additional 278,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,655,000 after buying an additional 119,618 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,327,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,577,000 after buying an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,293,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,371,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,124,000 after buying an additional 194,714 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $55.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.13.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

