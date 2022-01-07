NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Short Interest Update

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,570,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the November 30th total of 9,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.77. 2,702,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,081. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NOV will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NOV by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after buying an additional 1,244,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NOV by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,939,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,990,000 after buying an additional 385,391 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in NOV by 45.2% in the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 307,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of NOV by 28.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

