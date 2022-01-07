Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Short Interest Down 35.8% in December

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the November 30th total of 117,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUWE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter worth $76,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUWE. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuwellis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:NUWE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,645. Nuwellis has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 71.35% and a negative net margin of 219.99%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

