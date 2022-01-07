NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 304.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 5,328 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 24,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 291.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 62,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 44,436 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock opened at $276.04 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $690.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.07, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,000,012 shares of company stock valued at $314,768,610. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.