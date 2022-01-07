O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Up 203.0% in December

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 203.0% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS OIIIF traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. O3 Mining has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $2.55.

Get O3 Mining alerts:

About O3 Mining

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kan properties, the ÃlÃ©nore Opinaca property located in Northern QuÃ©bec, Launay property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of QuÃ©bec, the Marban project located in QuÃ©bec, and the Siscoe East project located in QuÃ©bec.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.