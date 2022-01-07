Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $361,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $257,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,703 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,111 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

