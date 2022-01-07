Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

OMP stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.62. Oasis Midstream Partners has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $35.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 10,544.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 526,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 146.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,913,000 after purchasing an additional 428,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,317,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 516.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 489,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

