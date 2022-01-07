Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

OTLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 19.43.

OTLY opened at 8.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is 15.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 7.46 and a 12 month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,650,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,823 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 319,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 200,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,424,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 400,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 324,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 224,640 shares in the last quarter. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

