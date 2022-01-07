Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Shares Down 2.9%

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) shares were down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.73. Approximately 256 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26.

Obayashi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBYCF)

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

