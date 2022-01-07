Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

OTCMKTS:OCDDY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.16. 25,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,519. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average is $49.78. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $41.86 and a 12-month high of $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

