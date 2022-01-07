Offshift 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.54 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $14.07 or 0.00033663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $62.98 million and $8.54 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 64.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,837.80 or 1.00079796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00097236 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00033846 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $357.79 or 0.00855855 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,475,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.