Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in Old Point Financial by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 240,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 42,561 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Old Point Financial in the second quarter valued at about $874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 36.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 52.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

OPOF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.50. 29,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,842. The company has a market cap of $123.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $22.62. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $26.26.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 12.78%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

