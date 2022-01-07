Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,057 shares during the period. Old Republic International accounts for about 1.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of Old Republic International worth $16,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 37.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

NYSE ORI traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $25.04. 2,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,637. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.86. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

In related news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,330 shares of company stock worth $57,601 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.