Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Old Republic International worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 284.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,330 shares of company stock valued at $57,601. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

