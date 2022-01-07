Olin (NYSE:OLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Olin for the fourth quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. Its strategic investment in the information technology (IT) project is expected to provide annual cost savings. The project is expected to maximize cost effectiveness and efficiency. The Lake City contract will also drive sales and profitability in the company's Winchester unit. The multi-year contract represents a significant driver for the unit. Winchester is also benefiting from higher commercial and military sales. Olin is also executing a number of productivity projects. Cost savings associated with these projects are expected to contribute to its margins. However, Olin is exposed to supply disruptions and cost headwinds in raw materials. Seasonality might also affect Winchester and Epoxy margins in the fourth quarter.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Olin stock opened at $52.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.20. Olin has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olin will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 14.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Olin by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Olin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Olin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Olin by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

