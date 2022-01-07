Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Buys 13,001 Shares of ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 13,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £10,530.81 ($14,190.55).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ULS Technology alerts:

On Thursday, December 23rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 5,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £3,750 ($5,053.23).

On Monday, December 20th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 3,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £2,190 ($2,951.08).

On Thursday, December 16th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 6,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £4,380 ($5,902.17).

On Tuesday, December 14th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 12,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £8,760 ($11,804.34).

On Friday, December 3rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 18,287 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £12,983.77 ($17,495.98).

On Friday, October 29th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 29,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £21,460 ($28,917.94).

Shares of ULS stock opened at GBX 81.90 ($1.10) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.13 million and a PE ratio of 3.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 73.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 76.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. ULS Technology plc has a 12 month low of GBX 66.21 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 104 ($1.40).

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ULS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.